Kliver costs little, gluing costs a lot. The activists of the “last generation” have calculated how high the bill for their protest blockades in the past year alone is likely to be: twelve million euros in total, they claim. High demands are often met by young people, many of whom are still students, more with great ambitions than with big wallets. However, those who cannot pay the fines have to be imprisoned in some cases. The proceedings that are currently pending in many places are making an impression on the activists, and the rule of law is reporting with bills.

Zoë Ruge knows what that means. The 23-year-old woman has just finished her bachelor’s degree. She takes care of what she calls “the aftermath of the protests” with the “last generation”. “Mail from the police and the public prosecutor’s office,” she specifies on the phone. Reports, summonses, penal orders – Ruge advises other activists on how to deal with them. It is “intimidating” when such letters arrive. But it is also calculated. The “last generation” knows what they are doing. Ruge even often prepares activists for the fact that the rule of law will come forward if activists break its rules. Hardly anyone in the “last generation” is therefore surprised when demands or summonses arrive. Anyone who sticks to the streets “and accordingly stands before the court” is prepared to bear the consequences.

Donations to the “last generation” are increasing, but there is no promise that the costs of processes, penalties and fees will be shared. Donations would primarily be used for “people who don’t have the social network to deal with the penalties,” says Ruge.

A public company that supports breaches of the law?

It was therefore very convenient for the activists when, at the beginning of the month, a public company offering ecological capital investments announced that it would put an end to the money worries of the often young activists. According to a statement that only appeared as an advertisement in the “Taz”, the company Ökoworld would take over 100% of the fees and transfer “the money to the respective private account against proof of the traffic ticket and transfer receipt.” That should be a signal that “how important it is to stand up for climate action, even if it means sitting down and sticking.”







A public company that supports breaches of the law? A few days later, Ökoworld rowed back. The founder of the company, Alfred Platow, stated that “it was and is in no way my intention to incite crimes, to issue license for crimes or to relativize the law.” Ökoworld has its own statutes, the “political discussion process” in terms of environmental protection. However, the “last generation” claims for itself not to change discussions, but to change politics – if necessary, they question the rule of law.

In retrospect, Ökoworld considers the announced support to be a mistake, also because a storm of indignation descended on the company. In a message to his own sales staff, Platow made it clear that he had always intended to help the “last generation” with his own means and not with money from Ökoworld, for example, and committed himself to the Basic Law, parliamentary democracy and the rule of law.