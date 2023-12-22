Last Generation strikes again: raid during the concert in the auditorium

Now the strategy of Last generation is clear: exploit every possible event to gain publicity. The Minister of Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister Salvini calls them eco-imbeciles, while people now call them eco-terrorists. Not a day goes by that they don't do something. In the last three days in Rome they have blocked traffic on Salaria, then traffic on Via del Corso towards Palazzo Chigi and finally last night at the Auditorium della Musica a concert by the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

And which international showcase Is it better than that of the Italian capital at Christmas? So they showed up on stage with t-shirts with writings dedicated to the event: “The show cannot continue”, “The notes of the catastrophe” and similar. This time there were six of them: four men and two women who, after having paid for the ticket, suddenly placed themselves on the podium during the performance of Handel's “Messiah”. Then one tried to speak but was physically taken away by the police. On the Instagram profile the claim: “We interrupted this concert to ask you to stop and really observe. We must all reflect on the absurdity of continuing our daily lives in the face of wars, inequalities and disasters caused by the eco-climate emergency. We ask the public to take courage and look at the current emergency. To take responsibility all together against yet another government that is indifferent to the problems of the population.”

But the time has come to think. The cause of climate change is just a pretext and certainly does not bring consensus, on the contrary. In an interview with Il Giornale Marcello Foa, former president of Rai, mentioned the names of the probable financiers almost a year ago, namely A22 (the name derives from the month in which it was founded) which is an international organisation. But who is behind the A22? The journalist responds like this: «To understand it, you just need to follow the money. The funding comes from the Climate Emergency Fund, a group founded in 2019 by a former collaborator of Bill Gates, Trevor Neilson and Rory Kennedy.

Among the sponsors are the heirs Getty and Disney. From 1999 to today, the group has funded 94 organizations, trained 22,000 climate activists and mobilized over 1 million people. In 2022 alone it supported 43 movements with 5.3 million dollars.” So behind it there would be the usual radical-chic billionaires who carry out hidden politics from their US skyscrapers. Undoubtedly there is certainly an agreed direction also because the actions undertaken by Ultima Generazione are costly. And therefore also in this case the lesson of Giovanni Falcone – namely “follow the money” – is fundamental to arrive at the energy source that feeds the group that always leverages the naive feelings of the new generations to politically destabilize the States. Given that UG is now a major political public order problem, Minister Matteo Piantedosi and the investigators have the possibility of stopping the phenomenon at its source.

