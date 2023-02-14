Home page World

Markus Hofstetter

Climate activists are blocking roads in several German cities. In Vienna today was the start of a two-week campaign by the “Last Generation”.

February 13 update at 12:05 p.m: Your action could have consequences for the four activists who blocked traffic in Marburg, as reported by the HNA. Their identities were determined by the police. According to a press release from the Marburg-Biedenkopf police, the public prosecutor and the police are now investigating the initial suspicion of coercion and violations of the assembly law.

Climate stickers impede traffic: support comes from grandmas against the right

First report February 13th: Munich/Vienna – Climate activists strike again this Monday (February 13), this time in Germany and Austria. In Munich, they blocked the A96 exit to the Mittlerer Ring. Two activists glued themselves to the street, two others just sat down on the road. However, traffic is now running again. Just last week climate stickers temporarily stopped traffic in downtown Munich.

In Marburg, members of the “Last Generation” brought traffic to a standstill at Rudolphsplatz. A police spokesman said that University Street in the direction of Pilgrimstein had been closed since Monday morning because of the action. Here, too, two of the four activists glued themselves to the street. The city’s assembly authority will now coordinate further action with the activists.

On Twitter it is said that Leipzig and Berlin are also affected. In the federal capital, the “Last Generation” receives support from the citizens’ initiative “Grannies against the Right”. “The FDP wants to solve traffic problems with a #climateautobahn, i.e. an extra number of lanes. This makes the situation worse,” says the Berlin action on Twitter.

In Berlin, members of the “Last Generation” block traffic. © Twitter/Last Generation

Climate stickers block streets in Vienna: protests are to continue every day for two weeks

There is also a larger action in Vienna. In the capital of Austria, climate stickers brought traffic to a standstill at several points around the Getreidemarkt, the Secession and the Naschmarkt in the direction of Karlsplatz from 8 a.m. through blockades. The place and time of the protest were announced in advance on Twitter, which is a novelty. In Vienna, the climate stickers recently complained about “disproportionate” measures by the police – and only got a dry answer.

“We want to get attention and create fairness. It’s not about maliciously interfering in the everyday lives of individuals, but about rethinking politics,” said an activist to the Austrian newspaper The standard. It’s not about endangering someone, it’s about setting an example.

Members of the Last Generation block a street in Vienna © Twitter/Last Generation Austria

In the next two weeks, traffic will be obstructed daily in a central location. However, whether this is possible depends on how many members remain in police custody, says David Sonnenbaum, a spokesman and co-founder of Last Generation.

However, the roadblocks have already been lifted. The Vienna police reported on Twitter that all blockades had been cleared, and “17 administrative arrests” had been made.