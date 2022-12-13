Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Activists of the “Last Generation” climate protection initiative stick their hands on the street at Stachus. © Matthias Balk/dpa

Eleven activists from the “Last Generation” receive a visit from the police on Tuesday morning. The accusation: formation of a “criminal organization”.

Update from December 13, 1:20 p.m: During the raids on members of the “Last Generation”, the home of speaker Carla Hinrichs was also searched. The activists confirmed this in an interview with our editorial team. “This morning my home was searched. I wasn’t home, but my parents told me how my whole room was searched.”

Hinrichs finds the house search “of course scary, but frankly, primarily absurd”. The “actual danger” is “preferably swept under the table,” says the activist: “That we are in a climate crisis. An unprecedented crisis, threatening everything, endangering all of our lives”. Therefore, one must ask oneself what is criminal, says Hilrichs. “It means resisting for our survival. I will not be intimidated.”

Update from December 13, 12:40 p.m: The climate activist Luisa Neubauer (Fridays for Future) criticizes the nationwide raids on members of the “last generation”. On Twitter, the 26-year-old described the house searches as “limitlessly disproportionate and absurd action” and said: “You find out how much climate policy in this country is upside down when the fight against climate protectionists is pushed forward so much more vigorously than the fight against the climate crisis. It’s exposing.”

Nationwide raid against “Last Generation”: Klima-Glue a criminal organization?

First report from December 13, 11:45 a.m: Munich – On Tuesday morning there were several house searches of members of the “Last Generation” group. Several activists reported this on social media. “My home was searched this morning,” group spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs wrote on Twitter. Accordingly, she and other members of the “last generation” are accused of having formed a criminal organization. The public prosecutor’s office in Berlin had recently determined that the “Last Generation” was not a criminal organization.

According to “Last Generation”, a total of 11 people in the group were visited by the police. According to the organization, laptops, cell phones and posters were confiscated. The members obviously do not want to be intimidated. “Do you seriously think that we’re going to stop now,” Hinrichs wrote.

Sabotage of pipelines in Brandenburg: “Last generation” wanted to interrupt the flow of oil in the refinery

The Neuruppin public prosecutor’s office is leading the investigation. According to prosecutor Cyrill Klement, the authorities are primarily referring to sabotage actions by the “last generation” on a pipeline in Schwedt (like Neuruppin in Brandenburg). There, the activists had tried several times since the spring to interrupt the flow of oil. According to the public prosecutor’s office, among other things, sliders have been closed. There were no arrests at the time.

It will be determined because of the allegation of disruption of public services. Klement explained that the suspicion of forming a criminal organization could arise if the accused repeatedly arranged to commit crimes. With 1,200 jobs, PCK Schwedt is the most important refinery for supplying gas stations in eastern Germany with fuel. Because of the planned oil embargo against Russia from next year, the federal and state governments have been trying for months to find alternative supply routes for the refinery.

Plants for processing crude oil are located on the premises of PCK-Raffinerie GmbH. © Patrick Pleul/dpa/archive image

Because activists are in prison: the Bavarian police are apparently breaking open doors

The raids apparently relate to several cities across Germany. As t-online reported, the authorities did not find some activists in Bavaria as they are currently in preventive detention in Munich. That’s why the police are said to have broken down the doors, as the “Last Generation” itself writes on Twitter.

Interview with “Last Generation”: That’s what the group demands

The last generation is calling for a climate change. In an interview with our editors, spokeswoman Hinrichs said at the beginning of December: “The 9-euro ticket must be continued. In addition, the state must introduce a speed limit of 100 km/h on motorways.” If this is implemented, the “Last Generation” will end their protest: “Then we will leave the street and interrupt our protest. Our demands would be fulfilled. If the government doesn’t get the emergency under control, we’ll go back to the streets.” (as)