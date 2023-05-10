Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

The “Last Generation” asks: “What if the government can’t handle this?”. Will the demands of the “climate stickers” soon become more radical? © picture alliance/dpa/Nadine Weigel



Is the “Last Generation” too tame? A university professor develops rigorous demands for the activists, including a number of bans and emergency laws.

Munich – How radical can climate protection be? This question has accompanied the protest of the “Last Generation” for months. The activists try to draw attention to climate protection, above all with road blockades. In public, the group primarily comes up with two demands: a speed limit of 100 km/h plus a nine-euro ticket. That doesn’t go far enough for the university professor Helge Peukert. He says: “There is no radical catalog of proposals as a direction indicator”. He therefore developed new requirements for the “last generation”. Emergency laws are needed.

Peukert names measures that go far beyond the previous approaches of the activists – and would massively cut into the private life of the population. Gasoline and diesel throttling, control of private household energy, CO₂ tax and some bans: such as air travel, meat consumption, campfires or the use of elevators and escalators.

“Only blockades, morality and naive appeals could lead to failure of the LG”

in one Business magazine blog post Oxi Professor Peukert deals with the demands of the “last generation”. He asks: “How radical does it have to be?” and appeals for more rigor: “Only blockades, morality and naive-looking appeals to the federal government will otherwise possibly lead to the failure of the LG in the near future.” He is a member of “Scientist Rebellion” , a group of scientists inclusive protest calling for immediate action on climate change. According to his own statements, he is also in contact with the “Last Generation” and was present at group activities. When asked by our editorial team, their spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs did not comment on Peukert and his plans.

Peukert argues that the “worsening of the climate catastrophe” can only be stopped with emergency laws. This is intended to achieve three goals: halving energy consumption, reducing material flows by 90 percent and ending land use – all within five years. Specifically, the economics professor at the University of Siegen divides his demands into several sub-areas. His plans at a glance.

1. climate

EU-wide reduction of greenhouse gases to zero by 2035

Ban on palm oil, deforestation and “activities that cause organic decay”. Specifically: no grilling, no campfire

Renaturation of CO₂ stores such as soil and moors, more trees

2. Traffic

Speed ​​limit of 100 km/h, dismantling of roads and motorways

Nine-euro ticket, long-term free public transport

Control of private petrol and diesel consumption: 500 liters per person/year. “Non-transferrable and to be reduced to 0 in 5 years”

Ban on cruise ships, low-cost airlines and all flights under 1000 and over 3000 kilometers. “There is a right to one return flight/year, in five years one flight every three years, the right is not transferable.” Most airports will be closed

“100 km/h and €9 for everyone”. These are essentially the demands of the “last generation”. Will it be more radical soon? © picture alliance/dpa/Nadine Weigel

3. Social and Society

introduction of a conditional basic income; Maximum income of ten times the minimum wage

High wealth and inheritance taxes and a CO₂ tax of five percent of annual income for every ton of CO₂ more than two tons of CO₂ per person

ban on private health insurance; the contribution assessment limit does not apply

Compulsory social service for everyone, decommercialization of care and nursing work

4. Communication/Research

“Safe Internet”; independent search engine

Drastic restrictions on the freedom of action of IT companies

Special fund for the implementation of the emergency program

5. Housing

Basic ban on new construction activities; New buildings only as zero-emission houses. Reduce emissions by 12 percent annually (70 percent in 10 years)

Control of energy: Everyone is entitled to as much as is needed for heating 45 square meters at 20 degrees

No sealing of open spaces and settlements on green fields

Refurbishment with a focus on renewable energy: heat pumps even in old stock, promotion of solar parks and wind turbines by citizens’ cooperatives

Rules for household appliances such as washing machines or lawnmowers: must comply with energy class A+++ and have a minimum number of users

Control of garbage from private households: must not exceed 10 percent of the value before the implementation of the emergency program

6. Labor/economy/industry

Decommissioning of entire industries: fossil fuels, automobiles, airlines and shipping companies, chemicals, fertilizers, cement and metal, financial sector

Checking all jobs for their “environmental compatibility”

Less work: maximum 25-hour week

No taxes up to €25,000, then increasing linearly

No VAT, instead compensating CO₂ taxation on the manufacture and purchase of products, which should account for the majority of tax revenues; 25 percent tax on online purchases

Ban on disposable products (cups, bottles, plastic bags); non-reusable products must disappear in three years

Ban on “non-essential machines”: elevators, escalators, bread slicers, neon signs (no advertising displays on streets, shop windows not illuminated at night). Lifts for the disabled only if the electricity comes from renewable sources

Limitation of private ownership of water, land and forest

7. Food/Agriculture

Extensive ban on food imports (especially from outside the EU)

Access to food via a “point reference system” to achieve basic supply and equal distribution.

Ban on throwing away food

No more meat and sausage consumption, “optionally a low, maximum quota/head.”

No factory farming, stricter fishing rules, ban on pesticides, zero emissions in agriculture by 2035

At least 20 percent of Germany’s area will become eco-zones. There is no sealed ground here, no roads, no towns

8. Financial Sector

All lending should be “eco-social”.

Setting a minimum holding period for stocks, bonds and currencies of one week

Introduction of a financial transaction tax

Bank size limit of 100 billion euros

The total of more than 50 demands should serve as orientation for the “last generation” for a new appearance. Peukert also explained that in one on Oxiblog.de published interview. “In addition to the well-planned campaigns and the professional organization, there is a lack of direction in terms of content, not only in my opinion. The suggestions serve as a suggestion.” The “Last Generation” has so far avoided making a public statement on this.

In the meantime, the German Advisory Council on the Environment has called on the federal government in a special report to demand more climate-friendly behavior. According to the experts, environmental crises can only be overcome if people change how they live, consume, travel and eat. (as)