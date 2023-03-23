Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Members of the “Last Generation” want to block traffic with adhesive campaigns – and soon also get involved in a party? © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

An activist of the “last generation” is said to have oracled at an international climate meeting about founding a party. What’s behind it?

Frankfurt – The “last generation” feels most likely to be drawn to the Greens. At least some of the demands of those involved are close to the election program of the eco-party, such as the speed limit. In the past, however, the party and climate activists have increasingly distanced themselves. So is the “Last Generation” planning its own political party?

Report on Last Generation Party: “We strive”

According to a report by World there should be considerations. At an international networking meeting, members of the “last generation” announced that they wanted to found a party. Maike Grunst (22) and Caris Connell (34) were there for the German branch of the international group. That same Connell gave the impetus for founding the party. “Now we are trying to found a political party,” she said. The name has not yet been decided. It shouldn’t be “last generation”, “but something else”.

There are currently no concrete plans to found a party.

As the group reports to IPPEN.MEDIA, among other things, the quotes should never have been made like this. “That’s not quite right,” he says. “Whether the misunderstanding is due to an incorrect transcription or translation of the World or was caused by an incorrect statement in the meeting, we cannot say at the moment, but we would like to take a stance on the content.” The statement says: “There are currently no concrete plans to found a party.”

Explosive: The World has now published excerpts from the digital meeting. In it, last-generation member Caris Conell can clearly be heard speaking in English of plans to found a party.

Last generation party? “Not distant”

The “Last Generation” is already “a political movement,” the statement said. The idea of ​​using a party as a form of organization “came up several times in the past six months,” they say. However, it has been “repeatedly rejected or put on hold to this day, because we do not want to give the impression that parties alone will solve the problem of the government’s absolute climate policy failure. They have failed in the past and will continue to do so in the future.”

Nevertheless, it would be “basically not far-fetched as a political campaign to structure oneself as a party or to be supported by such at some level, even if – as we do – one does not see the solution in elections.” This is due to the “constitutional rank and protection which, unfortunately, is only afforded to parties.” (as)