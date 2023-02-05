Home page politics

From Monday, the “last generation” wants to take to the streets massively. The climate protests are to take place across Germany from now on, the protest group has announced.

Munich – For a little over a year, the protest group “Last Generation” has been drawing attention to climate change, primarily with adhesive campaigns and blockades on streets and with disturbances in museums and ministries. So far, actions have mainly been limited to Munich and Berlin, but that should now officially change from Monday (February 6).

“We will try to take the protest to every town, to every village,” announced a press spokeswoman for “Last Generation” Aimée van Baalen at the end of January. “The resistance is greater than ever.” From February 6th, attention should not only be drawn primarily in Munich and Berlin, but throughout Germany to the climate crisis and “massively taken to the streets”, the spokeswoman said. She did not reveal exactly what is planned from Monday. According to their own statements, the “Last Generation” wants to install a “social council” in which randomly drawn people sit. Steps should be worked out here so that Germany is climate-neutral from 2030.

Climate activists from the “Last Generation” initiative on Ebertstrasse in front of the Brandenburg Gate. © Annette Riedl/dpa

For weeks, the “last generation” has been training especially for the planned climate campaigns. While the protest group claims that its climate protests are gaining more and more support, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for example, sees things differently. “A lot of citizens shake their heads at such actions. Me too. They are counterproductive,” he said in an interview with the picture on sunday.

“Last Generation”: Activists stuck to the floor in front of Friedrich Merz

It was not until Thursday afternoon that the protest group drew attention again when two activists stuck themselves to the floor at the New Year’s reception of the CDU Mainz during a speech by the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz in front of the lectern. The activists of the “Last Generation” explained that the handling of Merz and the CDU with the climate catastrophe was “exemplary for the German political failure”. “While he downplays or keeps silent about the life-threatening consequences of global warming, he warns at every opportunity of possible restrictions through climate policy measures,” the two women accused him of. He comforts the population “with the distant hope of saving technologies”.

They are now being investigated for trespassing, property damage and the abuse of emergency calls. Merz himself said to the two women during the disruption: “It’s nice that you’re still here – your colleagues are currently in Bali.” He was playing on a report by the Picture that two Last Generation activists failed to appear for a court hearing in Stuttgart because they had traveled to Bali. (nz/dpa/afp)