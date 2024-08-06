Home page politics

Press Split

The Climate Alliance Last Generation no longer sees any prospect of success in Austria. (Archive photo) © Tobias Steinmaurer/APA/dpa

The climate protests were diverse: a brass band played on the highway, shareholder meetings were disrupted, protest marches were organized, theater plays were interrupted. Now it’s over – for now.

Vienna (dpa) – The climate alliance Last Generation is stopping its protests in Austria. “We no longer see any prospect of success,” the alliance announced. For two and a half years, they have tried to use a variety of actions to persuade the government, consisting of the conservative ÖVP and the Greens, and the citizens to turn away from fossil fuels. Now they see “that Austria wants to remain ignorant of fossil fuels and is therefore accepting responsibility for the deaths of billions of people.” The remaining funds will be used to cover the costs of the numerous proceedings against members of the Last Generation. Individual climate activists have to pay tens of thousands of euros.

The end of the campaign does not mean that there will be no more climate protests in Austria in the future – but then under a new name. “We are making room so that something new can emerge. We have politicized more people than ever before and planted seeds for a peaceful uprising,” it said.

In Germany, the last generation wants to continue protesting

The Last Generation Austria has repeatedly made headlines with numerous actions since the beginning of 2022. The climate activists have stuck themselves on streets, disrupted shareholder meetings, interrupted music concerts and plays, and most recently also taken part in protests at European airports.

There are no plans to end the protests in Germany, on the contrary, said a spokeswoman for the Last Generation, Marion Fabian. She announced that there would be further actions at airports against climate-damaging air traffic. dpa