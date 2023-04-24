Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Split

A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis, Editor-in-Chief of the Münchner Merkur. © Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Klaus Haag

The actions of the “Last Generation”, as is currently the case in Berlin, have nothing to do with peaceful demonstrations. It’s time for the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to intervene. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Especially in the red-red-green biotope of Berlin, they looked at the actions of the “last generation” with great sympathy for a long time, some openly, some secretly. In gratitude, the city is greeted by the prophets of the end of the world now on strike in the state of emergency. It has nothing to do with “demonstrations”, let alone with “peaceful” ones, when a metropolis of millions is to be brought to a “standstill” for days and weeks, when drivers despair on the way to work and wrestle with the police and when rescue vehicles at the be prevented from progressing.

Climate activists in Berlin are finally going over the top

The fear of people who are lying in an ambulance and hoping for help in the clinic, but instead end up in a climate jam, is hard to imagine. The climate activists in Berlin are finally going over the top. Peaceful protest ends where dangers to life and limb are accepted and climate anger erupts in attacks on shops. This is violence. This is division. One can “no longer afford the rich”, reads Berlin posters. What’s next?

Even if many still do not want to admit it: the members of the last generation, spurred on by left-wing autonomist rioters, rise ever deeper into a feeling of impotent hopelessness, their slogans become more and more radical and more similar to those of the RAF, their hatred of the ” capitalist system”. “We no longer accept that the government has no plan to stop the destruction of our livelihoods. We are now resisting,” the climate group announced yesterday. That sounds terribly familiar after the battle cry of the 1970s: “Destroy what destroys you.” How much longer does the Office for the Protection of the Constitution want to stand by and do nothing?

