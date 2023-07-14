Home page politics

Security personnel and police officers are trying to detach activists from the asphalt on the runway at Dusseldorf Airport. © David Young/dpa

In the middle of the holiday season, activists paralyze two airports. A spokeswoman for the group admits that the protest is “very annoying” – and refers to the role of the federal government in the climate crisis.

Berlin – The climate activist group Last Generation regretted the consequences of their traffic blockades for the population, but blames the federal government for it.

“I’m incredibly sorry. I wish everyone, all families, a well-deserved vacation,” said a spokeswoman for the group, Lina Johnsen, in the ARD “Tagesthemen” with a view to the paralysis of some airports. The protest is very annoying. “We all don’t want to do that,” said Johnsen. “At the same time, we have to look at what kind of catastrophe we are heading for. And the government doesn’t take it seriously.”

Johnsen reiterated the accusation that the federal government is not implementing its own climate protection goals and is breaking laws because missing the goals in the transport sector has no consequences.

“It fails because of solutions, not because of majorities in the population”

The Ministry of Transport, on the other hand, argues that the cabinet has submitted a draft climate protection program with far-reaching measures in the transport sector. This fulfills the obligation to submit additional climate protection measures.

Regarding surveys, according to which more and more people are rejecting the actions, the spokeswoman said: “Our role as protesters is not to create majorities for climate protection, which are already there anyway. It fails because of solutions, not because of majorities in the population.”

Johnsen questioned that some forms of protest are criminal. “Criminal is first of all an assessment, and in the end it’s up to the courts to decide. And we don’t have a court order yet,” she said, probably referring to airport blockades. Activists have been fined or even imprisoned for other protests. dpa