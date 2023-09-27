Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Reference to the Climate Council: The activists of the Last Generation Austria are tense about the cattle drive. © Screenshot Twitter/chtegenAT

The last generation of Austria shows up at the cattle drive in Tyrol and demands a rethink. Even an activist questions the approach.

Reith im Alpbachtal – When summer ends, the cows also turn their backs on the alpine pastures and return to their stables. Led by the farmers, the public then goes down into the valley. The traditional cattle drive has long been celebrated as a small event in many places. Reith im Alpbachtal in Tyrol is no exception.

Last generation at the cattle drive: Banners refer to the Climate Council in Austria

But spectators and four-legged friends alike were astonished when suddenly some activists from Last Generation Austria – also dubbed climate glue by the German media – jumped in front of the train. The busy climate activists carried the message “Listen to the Climate Council” on banners. But apparently not for too long, because as can be seen in the photos distributed via Instagram and a Twitter video, the folders on hand intervene.

They are concerned with “climate protection to preserve the alpine pastures,” the Last Generation Austria informed in their post. And about “focusing on the often overlooked effects of global warming in the Alps, such as less and less snow and ice, ever more extreme weather and ever more violent natural disasters”.

Last generation and the Climate Council: Austria wants to be climate neutral by 2040

It goes on to say: “We are calling on the federal and state governments to finally tackle the crisis – starting with the solutions that the Climate Council presented last year.” The committee in question consists of 100 people according to the Climate Protection Ministry “have had their main residence in Austria for at least five years, are at least 16 years old and reflect the cross-section of society in terms of gender, age, level of education and place of residence”. Last year, it developed recommendations so that the Alpine republic can achieve climate neutrality by 2040.

But there is apparently still a problem with the implementation. That’s why the activists once again drew attention to their concerns. As usual, in a way that parts of the population clearly dislike. And makes some people foam with anger. So also gathered under said Instagram post a few barely quotable messages.

Last generation on Instagram: Comparison with a fire alarm in a burning house

“All idiots” was short and painless. What is striking, however, is that almost all of the comments that are a little below the belt come from accounts that have not yet published their own post.

There are also encouraging comments that go into the topic in much more detail. One user points out that the actions of the last generation are “neither directed against drivers, school children nor against cows”.

The same person also makes this interesting comparison: “Let’s imagine the fire alarm goes off in a burning house. Do you believe that the fire alarm is against the residents of the burning house or that it is intended to warn, shake or wake them up?” The protest rallies of climate activists should be understood in the same way.

Last generation on Twitter: Activist speaks of “completely stupid action”

Last Generation Austria even published a video of the cattle drive on Twitter. One of the activists involved also has his say there. Leo is therefore 32 years old and an engineer. He admits: “I’m not in the mood for this spectacle, I’m really nervous. It’s a completely stupid thing to do, but I don’t know what else to do and I’m going to do it now.”

This self-criticism becomes a hit in the comments. The harmless reactions include this one: “Get on your balls. This will get everyone on your side.”

Disturbance at the cattle drive: A steward (right) intervenes in the Last Generation Austria protest. © Screenshot Twitter/chtegenAT

Criticism of Last Generation: “Go vote if you want to change politics”

This user provides suggestions for future protests: “This is so crazy. Stick to politicians’ cars, to corporate headquarters, and finally protest in front of parliament – and not in front of cows at the cattle drive. I now believe that you WANT to turn people against climate protection, everything you do is so counterproductive.”

And here, too, the activists are being read off the hook: “And this action will achieve exactly what? Except that it shows once again that the LG is pointless?” This user also gives a clear hint: “Digger, you have no future if you continue to take part in such idiotic actions! What don’t you understand about the Climate Council’s recommendations? A recommendation is not a law and has no legal binding force. Go vote if you want to change politics!”

In Germany, the Last Generation recently made headlines with their color attack on the Brandenburg Gate. A planned disruption of the Berlin Marathon was thwarted by the police. Because a Twitter user compared the sticking actions of the last generation on the streets with the waiting time in front of the Oktoberfest tents, a heated discussion broke out. (mg)