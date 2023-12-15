Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

The “Last Generation” gave Leipzig an orange Christmas tree and permanently damaged the tree. The action is met with little understanding.

Leipzig – There can be no question of peace and contemplation at Christmas time for the last generation. The Climate activists repeatedly cause a stir with daring actions and also to Christmas They came up with a suitable protest action. This time their target was Christmas trees in several major German cities – including Leipzig.

A video from the group “Last generation” on X shows two activists spraying orange paint on a large Christmas tree in Leipzig's Mädler Passage. The spraying action lasted less than thirty seconds. The protest's motto was: “Contemplating the catastrophe? “Charity equals climate protection.” One of the local activists commented on this MDR: “At Christmas time it is so easy to ignore the fact that we are in a climate catastrophe”.

Climate activists daub a unique Christmas tree

The reaction from business owners to the campaign was anything but positive. Christiane Kübel, a shop owner, spoke across the street Picture venting her anger: “The emotional damage is huge. We've had the tree for ten years and it should accompany us for another ten years. It is absolutely unique, something like that is difficult to obtain.” The tree was also a magnet for visitors. Many people came specifically because of the Christmas tree, explains Anke Beesch, manager of the Mädler-Passage Leipziger Volkszeitung. But now it is destroyed.

The eleven meter high Christmas tree is made of plastic and is put together with great care every year. Uwe Voigt, the boss of a building cleaning company, commented opposite Picturethat cleaning the artificial tree would hardly be possible: “I'm not very optimistic, the tree was in use for a few years and the plastic also becomes porous.” It was not yet clear what would happen to the tree.

Angry reactions to spraying: activists appear understanding

The “Last Generation” campaign was not well received by passers-by present, according to media reports. An older woman, who said she was already committed to climate protection in the GDR, told the Leipziger Volkszeitung their dissatisfaction. She wished that activists would educate people about climate change instead of destroying “something beautiful and heartwarming.”

Members of the “Last Generation” sprayed a Christmas tree in Leipzig. There were similar actions in other cities too. © Jan Woitas/dpa

According to reports, some of the activists were also insulted. A business owner should loudly MDR even tried to push two of the protesters away from the tree. The activists were understanding of the reactions. “The topic is emotionally stirring and so is our protest, which is why this emotional reaction to our protest is understandable,” said Melanie Guttmann, one of the founders of the “Last Generation,” in an interview with the Leipzig newspaper.

The police have now started investigations against the three activists for damage to property. Members of the “Last Generation” protest movement are often confronted with arrests and sometimes harsh punishments as a result of controversial actions. People affected by the protests show up Often extremely emotional, including this mother.

