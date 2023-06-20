Home page World

From: Adriano D’Adamo

Activists of the “Last Generation” sprayed a luxury yacht in the port of Ancora Marina. They are expected to face charges of property damage and water pollution.

Neustadt in Holstein – On Tuesday morning (June 20th), the Lübeck police moved out to the port of Ancora Marina. Activists of the “Last Generation” movement approached a luxury yacht both on water and on land. Five activists spray-painted the yacht orange.

Water dyed green and yacht boarded: activists refused medical treatment

The activists then poured a green substance into the water, according to the Lübeck police department. The exact composition of the substance is currently being investigated. After the action, six of the activists boarded the yacht and glued themselves to the railing. They also hung a banner from the yacht. Four other members of the movement filmed and documented the action from a small boat. The Lübeck police department speaks of a criminal offense.

Both the water police and the Neustadt police station were deployed to deal with the incident. An ambulance was also deployed on site. At around 12:30 p.m., officers began to detach people from the boat. The railing was also dismantled for this purpose. The activists received medical attention ashore, with some refusing treatment. The personal details of a total of eight participants were identified, two of whom were treated by the identification service.

The activists are now facing charges of property damage, water pollution and trespassing. The police operation ended around 3:00 p.m.