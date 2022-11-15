The painting “Death and Life” in the Leopold Museum was behind glass and does not appear to be damaged. The protest was directed against the energy company OMV.

After the attack: A member of the “Last Generation” is being held, another has glued himself to the painting “Death and Life” by Gustav Klimt. Image: AFP

KClimate activists poured oil on a glass-protected painting by Gustav Klimt in Vienna’s Leopold Museum. The “Last Generation” group, which is also active in Germany, posted a video on Twitter in which a member hurled the black liquid against the famous work “Death and Life” on Tuesday. One of the activists also stuck his hand to the protective glass.

A spokeswoman for the museum confirmed the incident. “At first glance, the plant is doing well,” she told the German Press Agency. Now restorers would examine the picture more closely.

The activists referred to the Austrian oil and gas group OMV, which supported an open day at the Leopold Museum on Tuesday. “People still exploring and drilling for new oil and gas have blood on their hands – sponsorships can’t wash that away,” they wrote on Twitter. Climate activists have already carried out similar actions in various museums this year.