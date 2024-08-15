They “peacefully expressed their resistance by displaying banners reading ‘Oil kills’ and ‘Sign the treaty’,” the organization said. They did not enter the runways.

According to police spokespersons, flight operations in Nuremberg and Cologne/Bönn have been suspended until further notice. In Stuttgart, air traffic was not affected by the actions, a spokesperson stressed. Climate activists have demonstrated at several airports in Germany in recent weeks. At the end of July, air traffic in Frankfurt was therefore temporarily suspended. The “Last Generation” is calling on the federal government to commit to phasing out the use of fossil fuels by 2030 at the latest.

The SPD party headquarters in Berlin was also sprayed with orange paint in the early hours of the morning. According to the Berlin police situation center, the climate initiative Last Generation is said to have sprayed the Willy Brandt House in the Kreuzberg district. No further information was initially provided. The Willy Brandt House is the headquarters of the Social Democrats’ federal headquarters.

#generation #Climate #activists #break #German #airports