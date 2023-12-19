Last Generation, new provocation from the eco-smugglers. Enraged motorists attack them

Last generation strikes again. The fake group – environmentalist it blocked yesterday morning the Salaria which is a strategic road for traffic in the neighborhoods of Northern Rome causing what they wanted, that is, the total or almost total blockade of traffic in half the capital together with a super pollution due to cars stopped with their engines running. That it is a politicized fringe that has little or nothing to do with the environment is easily understood from the chants they have chanted. “We stand by the workers of the GKN Factory Collective of Florence” and then they unfurled some banners: “Let's rise up with the workers of GKN and let's hold hands towards the X hour”. And then again: “The financial power that in a few days will put 500 workers out of the GKN plant is the same one that is responsible for the eco-climate crisis and does not listen to citizens' proposals. Today we demonstrate with the colors of the GKN workers, not only to testify to our solidarity with them and their families, but to reiterate that no fight for a just ecological transition is solitary.”

In short, it's the same old sixty-eighter old story with an updated twist. We start with a social theme, it could be the environment or patriarchy, which are always in fashion and then we turn to left-wing politics. Only this time the motorists didn't take it well and started slapping, shouting and kicking. “People have to work, I have to go to work“, shouts an exasperated woman on a scooter. A scooter driver almost hit one of the protesters by purposely running over his legs. Salaria was held hostage by the eco-terrorists from 9.15 to 9.35, twenty minutes which however blocked the city because then the “wave” of the discomfort has spread throughout the topology of the city, also reaching southern Rome.



Thirteen of them were picked up by the police who then took them to the police station. Matteo SalviniMinister of Infrastructure and Transport, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, commented on social media: “Against work, against health, against common sense. While waiting for arrests, under the new laws, motorists and motorcyclists are far too polite in moving these eco-imbeciles, which have nothing to do with the environment”. And in fact the minister is right. Despite the first slaps and kicks, the enraged citizens have been far too kind to those who have nothing to do but hinder others' activities. But what happened yesterday in Rome is something new: for the first time people rebelled against the violence of a small fringe simply looking for visibility to build political careers on. We must also pay attention to those who are trying to exploit the protest to gain some votes. And before something irreparable happens it is necessary to stop the phenomenon by applying the new law which provides for the specific crime.

