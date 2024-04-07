New Latest Generation blitz in Florence where today, 7 April, at 12.20 pm, four activists sat down and chained themselves to the railing that protects Michelangelo's David, inside the Accademia Gallery, unfurling a banner with the words ” Repair Fund”.

Four other activists, explains a note, started De André's Canzone di Maggio and distributed leaflets about the Campi Bisenzio flood (Florence). The song accompanied an appeal to participate in the Ultima Generazione initiatives scheduled in Rome on 11 and 25 May. The police then intervened on the spot.

🔴Now in action in Florence – the David We must not be afraid. Oppressive and unjust power is the giant against which we resist. To win it we must use intelligence, we must act collectively. pic.twitter.com/yRjEimKZGF — Repair Fund | Ultima Generazione (@UltimaGenerazi1) April 7, 2024

“A foreign visitor sat together with the Last Generation citizens. The courage of the young David against the giant Goliath represents the power that every person has to counteract the injustices of power and the powerful”, we read in a statement released by Ultima Generazione.