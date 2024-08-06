Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

The reprisals are too great, the success too small: The “Last Generation Austria” ends its protests. © andreas stroh/Imago

“No prospect of success.” The “Last Generation Austria” is giving up. In Germany, the movement does not want to be irritated by this, but is warned.

Frankfurt – It was a bombshell in Austria. For the media and for the climate movement. The “Last Generation Austria” calls it quitsannounces the end of all protests and even of the group in the Alpine country. A decision that sends a signal to other countries?

“Last Generation Austria” disbands: “We see no prospect for success”

The “Last Generation Austria” was one of the most active groups in the fight against the Climate changeoften protested publicly on busy holiday routes in the transit country to southern Europe. This sometimes resulted in prison sentences and usually heavy fines for the activists.

The hoped-for reactions failed to materialise. “We no longer see any prospect of success,” complains the group after several years of struggle. And adds a defiant statement: “We realise that Austria wants to continue to remain in fossil ignorance and thereby accept responsibility for the deaths of billions of people.”

Was everything in Austria in vain? No, writes the climate movement: “We have politicized more people than ever before and planted seeds for a peaceful uprising. People will continue to organize and rebel against the destructive system.”

German last generation reacts to the end in Austria: “Protests are changing”

In Germany, the last generation is calm after the demise of the neighboring group. “Protests change and do not function in the same way forever,” says spokesman Christian Bergemann from Germany when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA. “In addition, we now have enough people to protest effectively for justice without getting stuck.” The German movement had therefore already decided in January to to end the road blockades in small groups. During the holiday season, the Last generation recently increasingly at German airports.

Bergemann stresses that the Austrian decision has no influence on the movement in Germany. And certainly not a negative one: “The Last Generation in Austria – as an independent campaign – has decided to take a different step. In doing so, it has cleared the way for other avenues of protest.”

But the end in the neighboring country has not left the German speaker completely unscathed. “The end of the protests of the last generation in Austria should nevertheless serve as a warning to all of us,” says Bergemann. It is not enough to repeatedly emphasize how important “the issue” is, that people must “stand up now.”

The “Last Generation Austria” is also not giving up its cause completely, and concludes the Press release with the words: “We remain angry. The resistance continues.” In Germany, of course. (moe)