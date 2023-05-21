FromMoritz Bletzinger close

Activists from Italy’s “Last Generation” have turned the water in Rome’s Trevi Fountain black. With their coal actions they want to protest against “fossil mania”.

Munich/Rome – The water of the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome shimmers pitch black. Climate activists from the “Ultima Generazione”, the Italian “Last Generation”, poured a mixture of biochar and water into the well.

Color attack on the Trevi Fountain: climate activists protested at the tourist hotspot in Rome. © Mauro Scrobogna/dpa/picture alliance

“We have decided to rebel against those who sentence us to death. And we invite concerned parents, grandparents, siblings and children to join us,” a climate activist said in a statement from the group.

“Last generation” in Italy: protest in the Trevi Fountain in Rome – storms startle climate activists

The “Ultima Generazione” accuses the Italian government of a “fossil mania”. The climate activists of the Italian “Last Generation” write of their protest in the Trevi Fountain in Rome: “While the climate crisis knocks on the door, breaking up riverbanks and throwing fish onto the streets, the Italian government is cutting resources for soil protection, allowing the plan to go ahead Adaptation to climate change lying moldy in a drawer.”

⚫️Carbone vegetale in the water of the Fontana di Trevi 🚰 1 house su 4 in Italia è vulnerabile all alluvioni. Quanto dobbiamo ancora aspettare perché chi è al governo intervenga concretamente? pic.twitter.com/Au9fniQYrN — Ultima Generazione (@UltimaGenerazi1) May 21, 2023

Severe storms are currently raging in Italy. First drought, then heavy rain. The Emilia Romagna region is partially devastated, 14 people died.

“Disaster floods and extreme heat and drought events triggered fear, anxiety and anger in me,” says one protest participant. She jumped into the Trevi Fountain with four other “last generation” climate activists. And was taken away by the police shortly afterwards.

Harsh penalties for climate glue in Italy: the government wants to impose fines of up to 60,000 euros

Now she faces a severe punishment. Italy’s government, led by the far-right Fratelli d’Italia party, is taking strict action against climate activists and has announced that penalties will be tightened. Damages of up to 60,000 euros are to be paid for vandalism of cultural assets.

Climate protest in the Trevi Fountain: The police arrested the activists of the “last generation”. © Mauro Scrobogna/dpa/picture alliance

But that doesn’t deter the activists. “For us, the government will still demand ‘model punishments’. However, it should be clear by now that the real eco-vandals, the real barbarians, are not us, but those who continue to accelerate the ongoing environmental destruction for sheer economic gain,” says one participant.

‘Last Generation’ Climate Activists Dump Paint In Trevi Fountain: ‘The Real Barbarians’

Throwing yourself into the Trevi Fountain is forbidden anyway. Strict rules often apply to cultural landmarks in Italy. Careless violations can quickly become expensive for tourists. In their statement on the protest action, the climate activists assure that the Trevi Fountain would not be damaged in the dyeing attack. (moe)

