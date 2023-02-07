Home page World

From: Magdalena Fuerthauer

A climate protest by the “last generation” took place this morning in Innsbruck, Austria. © Screenshot Twitter @lastgenAT

Not only in Germany, also in Austria there are climate protests of the last generation on Monday. Some scientists support the sticking actions.

Innsbruck/Graz – The climate protests are not only increasing in number, especially due to the “last generation”, but are also intensifying in their form. The group around the climate stickers, which got their name by sticking them on streets and blocking traffic, are planning to paralyze Germany on a large scale on Monday. Something similar is happening in neighboring Austria.

Climate protests in Austria: last generation with actions in Innsbruck

While the “Last Generation” in Germany is organizing climate protests in several cities, protests broke out in Austria on Monday in the two student cities of Innsbruck and Graz. As the Tyrolean newspaper reported that around 35 members of the “Last Generation” blocked a section of road in downtown Innsbruck on Monday from 7.45 a.m. Some of them would have stuck to the road, others would have formed a chain while standing.

The traffic had been diverted by the police, but a traffic jam had formed. At 9 a.m., however, the climate adhesives ended their protest action themselves. The demonstrators are primarily concerned with 100 km/h on the motorways and a no to fracking in Austria. Most recently, the government in Vienna was thinking loudly about increased fracking in order to be able to rely on biogas in the energy crisis.

Last generation protests in Austria: Scientists support climate glue

The “Last Generation” in Innsbruck was apparently supported by several scientists from the local university. In a Twitter video shared by the climate protest group, assoz. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Rainer Pfluger from the energy-efficient construction department: “These are absolutely realistic but also urgent demands … Science also supports this and stands behind the demands.”

Anke Bockkreis, Professor of Waste Treatment and Resource Management, also says to the Tyrolean newspaper: “Science does not manage to communicate the urgency of measures in such a way that they are actually implemented. Therefore, forms of protest are needed that are heard and seen, that upset.” On the other hand, criticism of the “last generation” has become louder in recent days, partly because two climate activists missed their court hearing because of a holiday in Bali.

Austria: Climate protests of the last generation also in Graz

There were also protests by the “last generation” in Graz on Monday. How oe24.at reported, shortly before 8 a.m. some climate activists blocked a busy street in the Styrian capital. One of the activists is quoted as saying by the portal that she doesn’t know what else to do.

However, the group did not stick to the street, which is why their protest action was broken off after about 15 minutes. According to the report, further climate protests are planned for the coming days. (mef)