“Latest generation” climate activists have blocked a road in Stralsund, Germany in recent days. Protest that enraged a truck driver who reacted violently. The press was also present at the scene, and the scene went viral, immortalized in a video posted on Twitter which raised the debate between those who sided with the environmentalists and those with the haulier.

The truck driver first gets out of the vehicle and bodily moves one of the boys, then gets back on board and starts the engine. In the meantime the cordon has recomposed, and this time the driver does not hesitate to continue his march, running over one of the environmentalists, only to brake after a few metres.

German truck drivers in Stralsund have absolutely run out of patience with climate protesters. Why aren’t the police taking any action against people who block the roads? pic.twitter.com/P0nPjxFBKT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 13, 2023

An impatient reaction that would have cost the haulier dearly, who would have had his driving license suspended. Nonetheless, his behavior has divided public opinion, which has sided in part in favor of him. One user tried to defend him by claiming that the truck he was driving was carrying medical oxygen intended for local hospitals, but many condemned the violence used.