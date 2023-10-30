A penalty from Immobile as time expired gives Lazio the three points. Milenkovic’s handball decides on Vecino’s close-range header in the 95th minute, well served by Pedro’s cross. Up until then there had been a lack of goals, not emotions, despite many banal errors. Beltran was the protagonist in the first half, first scoring (goal canceled by VAR due to handball) and then author of a nice header that ended up on the post. In the second half, however, Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto came close to scoring. Lazio rises to 16 points, thus overtaking Roma, which is stuck on 14.

the match

—

The first big chance belongs to the home team in the 12th minute with Luis Alberto shooting into the side net from two steps. Reversal in front and the Viola pass with a splendid goal from Beltran which however the VAR cancels due to a handball. Shortly after, the Viola 9 came close to taking the lead again: a header that hit the post to Provedel’s left. Lazio came very close to taking the lead in the 59th minute: Felipe Anderson received the ball on the edge of the six yard area, with his back to goal, he turned and Terracciano blocked the strong but central shot. The Viola goalkeeper repeats his effort with his feet on Luis Alberto in the 66th minute. Provedel who blocks Maxime Lopez’s shot to the ground in the 89th minute after Cataldi’s mistake on the restart. The decisive episode in injury time: hands from Milenkovic and Immobile, who came on in the 78th minute, made no mistakes from the spot.