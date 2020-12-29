Bengaluru: SL Dharmegowda, vice chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, was found dead on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka on Tuesday morning. A suicide note was also recovered along with the body. The body of Dharmagowda was taken to the government hospital in Shimoga for further investigation. On the suicide of Dharmagowda, JDS leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said that this is a political murder that has taken place today. Along with this, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy told the council incident on December 15 that was responsible for this suicide.

JDS leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said, ‘The news of the suicide of the Deputy Chairman of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmagowda is shocking. During this, Deve Gowda became very emotional. He said he was a quiet and cultured man. This is a loss of state. It is responsible for the scuffle in the Legislative Council which they could not forget. ”

He was given leave with State Honor. State Chief Ministers BS Yeddyurappa, HD Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chikmagalur MLA Siti Ravi and his brother and MLC Boje Gowda were also present.

Let us know that recently, SL Dharmagowda also came in quite a lot of headlines. When he was removed from the Speaker’s chair during the session of the Legislative Council in the House. Members of Congress forcibly removed him from the Speaker’s chair. There was a lot of shock with him.

Yesterday evening, Dharmagowda left with the driver in his personal control car. Gunman and escort were considered. He reached the railway track at Gunasagar, inquired the trains there and gave his life by coming in front of the Shatabdi going from Hubballi to Bengaluru at around 7.30 pm. Seeing not coming back, the driver informed the house after which a police complaint was lodged. He was found dead on the track by tracking the location of his phone. His body was found in two pieces and a suicide note has also been found. The police is investigating this

