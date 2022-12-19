Last farewell to Mihajlovic, thousands in Rome for the funeral. Also present were Totti and Mancini

The world of sport and beyond greets Sinisa Mihajlovic, who passed away last Friday at the age of 53. More than 2,000 fans gathered in front of the basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, where the funeral of the Serbian coach was held today. A long applause welcomed the arrival of the coffin in the Roman basilica, where his wife Arianna and her children were present.

The function was celebrated by Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna. In his homily, he spoke of Mihajlovic’s long struggle with illness, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia three years ago, from which he “never ran away. He faced it with courage, also giving it to others. He did it by showing the sweet fragility of a warrior, which is such because he knows how to get up or tries. Fragility is a door, not a wall”. “It is a painful greeting that leaves us incredulous,” he added.

Various sports personalities were present, starting with the Lazio players, who arrived in Piazza della Repubblica with the team bus, and a delegation from Bologna, coached by Mihajlovic until the beginning of September. To greet the defender of Rome, Sampdoria, Inter and Lazio also Gianni Morandi, ardent supporter of Bologna.

Among the first to go to the basilica was the president of Coni Giovanni Malagó, who in recent days had visited Mihajlovic in the clinic together with the national coach Roberto Mancini, who was also present in the church. The ceremony was also attended by the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, the minister of sport, Andrea Abodi and the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. Also arrived exponents of Rome such as Bruno Conti and Morgan De Sanctis, as well as Francesco Totti.

Already an hour before the service, thousands of people had gathered in front of the church. Among the numerous flower crowns, also sent by the fans of the teams in which Mihajlovic first played and then was a coach, signs also appeared to remember him. “Hi Sinisa, one of us,” reads a banner. As the coffin came out, the fans paid homage to Mihajlovic by singing the chorus “And if Sinisa shoots, it’s a goal”, which they had dedicated to him for years.