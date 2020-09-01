Highlights: Pranab Mukherjee was 84 years old, corona virus also made victim

Recruitment was done on 10 August, the condition became serious despite surgery

Seven-day state mourning announced from 31 August to 6 September

Son Abhijeet performed the last rites at the Lodhi Road crematorium

new Delhi

The last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee took place at the crematorium on Lodhi Road. Son Abhijeet Mukherjee bid him a final farewell. Due to the corona virus, his body was taken to the crematorium in a van instead of a gun carriage. Shoulders were wearing PPE kits. People who arrived at the crematorium to give them a final farewell were also wearing safety equipment. Mukherjee was given a final farewell with full military respect. Earlier, his body was kept at Mukherjee’s official residence at 10, Rajaji Marg. Where many VIPs including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of the three armies made their last darshan.

The influx of those who paid tribute

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Defense Chairman General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narwane, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Karambir Singh and other prominent personalities also paid tribute to Mukherjee. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP President JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Harsh Vardhan, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja also visited the late leader and paid tribute to him. Granted.

Pranab da was on the go encyclopedia

The central government has announced a seven-day state mourning on the death of the former president from 31 August to 6 September. Mukherjee was the 13th President of the country from 2012 to 2017. A longtime Congress leader, Mukherjee has also been a seven-time MP. In 2019, the BJP-led Central Government awarded him the “Bharat Ratna”, the country’s highest civilian honor. Born in West Bengal, this politician was called a walking ‘Encyclopaedia’ and everyone was admired for his memory ability, sharp intellect and deep understanding of issues. Mukherjee was the only leader of India who, despite not being the Prime Minister of the country, remained the leader of the Lok Sabha for eight years. He was also the leader of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha between 1980 and 1985.

Pranab Mukherjee honored, tricolor half tilted at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The veteran Congress leader Mukherjee, who was active in politics for a long time, was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after suffering a problem of blood clotting. His condition became critical after brain surgery and he was also found to be corona positive during the investigation.