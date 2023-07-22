Eit’s time to say goodbye. For the last time we take the Idstein exit on the A 3 with a Jaguar F-Type test car to embark on the obligatory Taunus circuit. After all, the sports car, which comes in three engine versions as a cabriolet and coupe, will be discontinued next year and Jaguar is heading into an all-electric future.

But the V8 with 5.0 liter displacement is still bubbling under the long hood. 450 hp have to be enough this time, it can also be 575. This requires a surcharge of 20,000 euros. There is still enough fire, in 4.6 seconds you can go from a standing start to 100 km/h, theoretically 285 km/h are possible. The 575 manages 300. Thanks to all-wheel drive and a smooth eight-speed automatic transmission, the power is always safely on the road.

Unforgotten is how nearly nine years ago we almost died in a rear-wheel drive F-Type because the hearty step on the gas pedal caused the rear to break out immediately. A lot has happened since the model premiere in 2014, the chassis has been improved, the engine is no longer so rowdy, and there was also a facelift in 2020.



In British Racing Red: Jaguar F-Type Cabriolet

The interior is a bit dated, but it still has charm, the instruments are digital, and the navigation and infotainment system, which has long been the subject of criticism, has been improved. You have to do without a head-up display, and the roof cannot be opened remotely when stationary, but this can be done while driving at up to 50 km/h. The fact that the button has to be operated exactly the other way round than expected is something we book under English quirkiness.



The trunk requires a lot of indulgence. It’s not just a measly 132 liters, the container is also rugged. Our tip: take the coupe. It still looks outrageously good, is around 8,000 euros cheaper and, with a volume of 340 litres, offers plenty of storage space for two. And in summer it’s often too hot for open-top driving anyway.

Driving the F-Type V8 sparingly requires a lot of discipline. The test consumption was 11.5 liters, the minimum was 10.8 and the maximum was 13.0. The entry-level model with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 300 hp certainly consumes less. You should treat yourself to something for the finale. With almost 120,000 euros you are there.