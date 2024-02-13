The announcement of the sales was given by the software house itself, in anticipation of the arrival of the version 1.0 on February 21st, with its exit from early access.

The action role-playing game Last Epoch a Diablo emulator, is already a success for the development studio Eleventh Hour Games, given that it has sold more than a million copies despite only being available in Early Access on Steam.

Early success

Last Epoch is very popular

Naturally Eleventh Hour Games took the opportunity to thank everyone who made this success possible: “This would not have been possible without the incredible support given to us by each of you. Since launch in Early Access, you've been with us, playing, commenting, theorizing, and spreading the word about Last Epoch. Your passion and dedication have fueled our desire to create the best game possible, and we are truly grateful.”

At the end of the acknowledgments, the work on version 1.0 was reiterated. In short, if you want an alternative to Diablo 4, now you know where to look.