Most Dutch nationals known to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be in Sudan have now been evacuated from the African country via these military flights or those from other countries. In total, at least 160 Dutch people were removed from the country in this way, of whom more than 85 with aircraft from the air force. Approximately 130 evacuees from eighteen other nationalities flew with the Dutch aircraft.

Heavy fighting broke out in the East African country earlier this month. In Khartoum and in several places beyond, the government army and militias are fighting against each other. Hundreds of people have been killed in the conflict, according to the United Nations. The warring parties in Sudan agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire on Thursday evening.

But paramilitary general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo does not want to negotiate with the Sudanese army until the fighting in the country stops. In an interview with the BBC, the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Friday that his troops are being bombed “mercilessly” despite the ceasefire. See also For the Russian tennis players, the war is never far away

Dagalo blames the military chief of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, for the violence. The paramilitary leader says he is open to talks, on the condition that the ceasefire is no longer violated. “We don’t want to destroy Sudan. Cease hostilities, then we can negotiate,” Dagalo told the British broadcaster. Al-Burhan has previously indicated that he is open to talks and has sent an envoy to the South Sudanese capital Juba for this purpose.

The current conflict between the army and the RSF has everything to do with al-Bashir’s violent rule. The RSF was then formed from notorious militias in the Darfur region. Another coup followed in 2021. The generals of the army and the paramilitary group still worked together in that coup. However, Dagalo now sees that cooperation as a mistake, because it would have revived the remnants of al-Bashir’s regime.

#Dutch #evacuation #flight #departed #Sudan