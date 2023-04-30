For the eighth and last time, a military evacuation flight from the Ministry of Defense departed from Sudan on Saturday evening. The passengers are transported to Jordan with a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. The ministry has reported.

The flight ends a series of evacuation flights from the violence-ravaged African country. Most Dutch people known to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to have been in Sudan have now left the country. This was done via these military flights or those from partner countries.

In total, at least 160 Dutch people have been evacuated from Sudan. More than 85 of them took off on Air Force planes. Other Dutch people could fly with flights from other European countries. About 130 evacuees from eighteen other nationalities were also taken on the Dutch flights, according to the ministry.