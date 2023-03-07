Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Despite the ongoing war, soldiers train for the next battles. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Marco Cordone/Zuma Wire

How much longer can Russia keep the Ukraine war going? The head of the Ukrainian intelligence service expects a “decisive battle” in the spring.

Kiev – The Ukraine war has been raging for over a year. However, especially in the past few months, there have been increasing reports suggesting that Russia may be running out of resources for its war. On the one hand, supply lines are interrupted by the international sanctions, on the other hand, significantly more ammunition is fired than can be reproduced. So can Vladimir Putin continue the war against Ukraine for much longer?

Ukraine war forecast: Russia will run out of military equipment in the spring

No, at least according to Kyrylo Bundanov, director of Ukraine’s military intelligence service. Across from USAToday he said Russia would run out of “military supplies” before achieving its war goals. Budanov also names a time for this: by the end of spring, the camps of the Russian army would be empty.

“Russia has wasted huge amounts of human resources, weapons and materials. Its economy and production are not able to cover these losses,” Budanov said. His conclusion: If Russia’s army does not achieve its goals in the Ukraine war by the end of spring, it will simply run out of equipment to continue the war.

Ukraine-Russia in a decisive battle in the spring?

In addition, Budanov predicts a “decisive battle” between Russia and Ukraine for this same period of time “in the spring”: And this battle “will be the last before this war ends”. However, the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service does not provide any evidence for this statement.

The fact that Russia is already suffering from a lack of material is in part openly visible. There is currently one forbesReport that Russia has mounted 80-year-old turrets from patrol boats on troop carriers in order to be able to continue the attack.

But Russia will soon not only have problems with tanks and ammunition. Vladimir Putin could also run out of soldiers. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War has just called the inexhaustible reservoir of soldiers a “myth”. (rjs)