Annalena Baerbock (The Greens), Armin Laschet (CDU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) will face each other on September 12th in the Triell of Chancellor candidates for the 2021 federal election. The first details are known.

Munich / Berlin – It will be the eagerly anticipated exchange of blows before the federal election in 2021: The ARD and the ZDF present on Sunday, September 12, 2021, 8:15 p.m., a triall of the chancellor candidates from CDU / CSU and SPD and the chancellor candidate from Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen.

Triell of the Chancellor candidates: exchange of blows between Annalena Baerbock (The Greens), Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD)

The public broadcaster announced this Wednesday (May 12). Accordingly, Annalena Baerbock (Die Grünen), Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) will discuss in a 90-minute live format and answer critical questions from journalists Maybrit Illner (ZDF) and Oliver Köhr (ARD) . Corona politics, climate protection, digitization – everything should then be discussed.

Triell of the Chancellor candidates for the Federal Parliament election 2021:

When and where on free TV: On September 12th, from 8.15 p.m., on ARD and ZDF.

On September 12th, from 8.15 p.m., on ARD and ZDF. Chancellor candidates (included) : Annalena Baerbock (The Greens), Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD).

: Annalena Baerbock (The Greens), Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD). Moderation: Maybrit Illner (ZDF) and Oliver Köhr (ARD).

SPD man Olaf Scholz got himself into position for a hot election campaign in mid-May. It had previously been speculated that only the top candidates of the Greens and the Union would clash. So he’s there too.

“In the end, however, it depends on who can be Chancellor. I’m convinced that I can do it, and so can my party, ”said the 62-year-old in the“ Informations am Morgen ”(May 9) in Deutschlandfunk: “What the Germans need is another Chancellor, a Social Democrat.”

Triell of the Chancellor candidates for the 2021 federal election: ARD and ZDF broadcast live on free TV

And he handed out against the Greens, who were ahead in the polls for the federal election in 2021. The fact that the expansion of wind turbines is particularly bad in green-ruled countries is “perhaps a sign that people should be allowed to do this,” said the former mayor of Hamburg, for example.

The final showdown is not the triumph of the chancellor candidates before the federal election: This will be the final round of the top candidates of all parties represented in the Bundestag on Thursday, September 23, 2021, moderated by Tina Hassel (ARD) and Theo Koll (ZDF), Head of the capital city studios.

On the evening of the election itself, ARD Bundestag election coordinator Rainald Becker and ZDF editor-in-chief Peter Frey invite you to the traditional “Berlin Round” at 8:15 pm, in which the top representatives of all parties elected to the Bundestag take part. (pm)