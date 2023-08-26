Spice – The last corner, then the final straight. The Spezia has practically completed the operations. The last pieces are missing, especially in the outgoing, and then the squad will be completed, ready to be handed over to Massimiliano Alvini in view of a championship, that of Serie B, which promises to be as long as it is difficult.

The watchword at the moment is thinning out. Then, in the last few hours of negotiations, it will be considered whether to do something also on entry. The most important question to be resolved concerns Emil Holm. The Swede winks at Juventus, but Spezia already has an agreement with Atalanta. Specifically, it would be an onerous loan of between 2 and 3 million euros with a redemption that would bring the total amount to 10 million. On the other hand, the Via Melara club is also trying to include some young players, but the names proposed by the Nerazzurri are not encouraging.

The Swede isn’t the only name on the Eagles’ starting list, however. Aimar Sher, which has left practically no trace on the shores of the Gulf of Poets, seems destined to return to Scandinavia. In fact, nothing concrete followed the contacts made in recent days with Heerenveen. Aurelien Nguiamba, however, travels towards a different option: the termination of the contract. Finally, the situations concerning Mehdi Bourabia, Jacopo Sala and Daniele Verde need to be clarified. The first two do not seem to be part of Alvini’s technical projects. And if the last few days of the transfer market will be decisive for the former Sassuolo, there are currently no offers for the Italian handyman. The same situation for the new number 99 which, on the advice of his entourage, could remain in the squad until January.

Finally, it should be monitored the discourse concerning the future of Bartolomiej Dragowski. The injury of Elia Caprile, the Empoli goalkeeper who was forced into the pits for two months, has turned the market lights back on. In addition to the Pole, the Tuscan club would also be monitoring Alessio Cragno, who recently moved to Sassuolo, and Marco Carnesecchi, now at Atalanta.