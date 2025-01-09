January 9 will be the last one to be able to sign up for the Imserso travel program to be able to go to different spas of Andalusia and be able to enjoy the hot springs offered by these environments in various provinces of the autonomous community. It should be noted that to participate, you must be a pensioner of the Spanish Social Security system due to retirement, permanent disability or widowhood. 55 years or older and at least 65 years of age.

Other conditions to enjoy the program are that The applicant must be self-sufficient and need the treatments offered by the spas.as well as not presenting any medical contraindication to receive thermal therapies. In Andalusia, you can enjoy up to 5 spas located between , Almería, Granada and Jaén, near the Sierra Nevada or the Cazorla mountains where you can immerse yourself in a special experience that rejuvenates the body.

1 One of the rooms of the San Andrés spa



San Andrés Spa Canena (Jaén)

It stands out for its waters of Roman origin, which were declared of public use in 1948. They are recommended to treat kidney, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, and respiratory problems, in addition to being an effective remedy to combat stress and exhaustion. It has a three-star hotel next door with an indoor pool and a restaurant serving delicious local cuisine.

2 View of one of the swimming pools of the Lanjarón spa



Lanjarón Spa Lanjarón (Granada)

It is possibly one of the best known in Andalusia and Spain. Its waters are obtained from six natural springs and it has a wide range of thermal and wellness treatments. You can do thermal circuits at the Aquatherma Lanjarón complex, the largest in the autonomous community, and there are also two- to four-star hotels, all with convenient access to the spa facilities.









3 One of the complex’s swimming pools



Craena Spa Guadix

This complex is located north of Sierra Nevada and was inaugurated in 2016. The hotel has 59 rooms and has a cafeteria, restaurant, terraces and social rooms. Thermal waters are known for their healing properties, especially recommended for functional recovery after accidents or illnesses.

4 Alhama de Granada Spa



Alhama de Granada Spa Alhama de Granada

Its thermal waters have therapeutic and calming effects, especially recommended for treating stress, anxiety, skin problems and muscle ailments. In addition, the center has a medical service specialized in hydrology that advises visitors to choose the most appropriate treatment according to their needs and the night bathing service is offered, available on Saturdays if weather conditions permit, which allows you to enjoy the hot springs under the stars.

5 A room in the San Nicolás spa



San Nicolás Spa Alhama de Almeria

The complex is only 15 minutes from the capital and the mineral-medicinal waters of this spa are considered one of the best in Europe due to its unique composition. The hotel has 89 rooms, many of them with a terrace and its facilities include a solarium or reading and game rooms in the middle of a mountainous environment that offers a mild climate during the winter.

It should be remembered that the Thermalism program is a proposal from Imserso to promote active and healthy aging. It allows its beneficiaries to enjoy stays in spas with medicinal thermal water treatments. The focus is physical and emotional well-being through thermal therapies.