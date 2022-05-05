Data are from the TSE; those who have not regularized the situation and want to vote have until 11:59 pm this Wednesday

The Electoral Court made 1.3 million calls from 00:00 to 20:00 this Wednesday (May 4, 2022), the last day to issue, transfer and regularize electoral documents. Systems close at 11:59 pm. That is, there is still time to take the title or settle pending issues.

According to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), 830,000 were attended via the internet and 512,000 in person. At 1:39 pm on Wednesday, the peak moment, 345,000 simultaneous accesses to the Electoral Justice systems were recorded.

Also according to the Court, 8.5 million calls were made in the last 31 days, 4.5 million in person and 4 million in a virtual way, through the Net Title.

On Monday (May 2), the Electoral Justice systems became unstable due to the number of simultaneous services. The issue was resolved the same day.

The number of young people aged 15 to 18 who took their 1st voter registration until March 21 was 854,685, according to TSE data.