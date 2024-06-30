This Sunday June 30 is the last day to register for the Mi Beca para Empezar 2024 programthe same one that the Mexico City government (CDMX) implements for low-income students.

This capital program stands as a economic lifeline for families with students in basic educationwho require support to cover the expenses that school entails.

The My Scholarship to Start 2024 program offers each registered student an aid ranging between 600 and 650 pesosdistributed in 10 payments during the current school year. This adds up to a total of up to 6,500 pesos per student.

The My Scholarship to Start 2024 grants are delivered monthly and can be used to purchase school supplies, food and other educational expenses essential to education.

Requirements for registration

To complete the Registration processtutors must have certain essential documents:

Current official identification of the student’s guardian.

Recent proof of address (no more than 3 months old from issue).

CURP of the student to register.

CDMX Key Account, created by the tutor.

Once they have gathered all required documentsthe registration process is simple:

1. Enter the platform with your email account and password for the CDMX Key account.

2. Go to the “Tutor Registration” section and follow the instructions provided.

3. Upload a PDF file of your official ID and another of your proof of address.

4. Complete your child’s registration by providing the necessary information.