The die is practically cast and everything is ready for the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw Return this December 22nd. Many homes in Spain will dream this Sunday of getting one of the thousands of winning tenths from this raffle, which is distributed every year million euros in prizes for a lucky few who have chosen the winning number from among the 100,000 that are played.

To find out who gets Christmas ‘El Gordo’ of 2024, which delivers 400,000 euros to the tenth, we will have to wait for the famous children of San Ildefonso sing the mythical “four million euros!” in it Royal Theateras happens every year. It will not be the only prize they award in the raffle, which this year distributes more than 2,702 million euros between the thirteen main prizes and the minor prizes, such as approximations, stones or refunds.

But do I still have a chance to participate in the Christmas Lottery Draw? When is the draw held? For all those clueless people, we help you not miss it.

Christmas Lottery 2024 schedule: what time does the draw start and end?

He Royal Theater of Madridin charge of hosting the Christmas Lottery Draw every year, will open its doors to the public on December 22 starting at 8:00 a.m.. It will be, for its part, at 8:30 a.m. when the constitution of the table who will preside and authorize the start of the draw. Next, the balls will be transferred from the hopper (the container used to meter the passage of the balls) to the drum.









The Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw is scheduled to begin around 9:00 a.m.at which point the drums will close definitively and the balls will begin to rotate inside.

There is no exact time to end this long-awaited event. The raffle will be concluded when all the balls have come out of the drum of the awards, although it is estimated that this process could take between three and a half and four hours. Therefore, we may not know all the winning numbers until 1:00 p.m. this Sunday.

Where to watch the 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw on television and online

The Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw 2024 can be followed this Sunday on television through La 1 de Televisión Española and will also be available in radio format through National Radio of Spain (RNE). The streaming will begin at 8:25 a.m., although the raffle will not begin, in principle, until 9:00 a.m. on December 22, 2024.

Online, the Christmas Lottery Draw can be followed live through the RTVE website and the application RTVE Play. In addition, all the winning numbers, details and anecdotes of the event can be consulted through ABC.es, where you can also check if your tickets have a prize.

Until when can you buy the Christmas Lottery?

In physical lottery administrations you can buy tenths until closing time on the 21st. In this way, once they close their doors, if you still want a lottery ticket you will have to resort to authorized online platforms.

If you are one of those who leave shopping until the last minute and have not bought your favorite number in a physical lottery administration, you can participate in the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw buying your ticket online.

Authorized online sales points can sell until 11:45 p.m. on December 21.