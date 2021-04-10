Last weekend for LaLiga clubs to request the postponement of a match for coronavirus positives in a changing room. From the next day the protocols change, and in a few days the teams that are part of the organizing body of the national football elite will not have the ability to request a suspension due to a COVID outbreak in the booth.

Once the present day is over and a new one begins, the clubs that are not in a position to participate will lose by a result of 3-0, in favor of the team that can appear in the meeting.

In addition, if before it was necessary to line up seven players from the first team so as not to fall into an undue alignment, now there will be five. This gives the teams a little more leeway, which will have to pull in reserve players if this unfortunate unforeseen event ever presents itself to them.

The minimum number of first team players that must be on the field will change from seven to five



With this, the aim is to finish the competition as soon as possible, in addition to avoiding possible suspicions in a section of the league where the objectives of all participating entities are at stake, both in the upper and lower zones.