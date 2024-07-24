Juarez City.- The mechanical games at Parque Central will remain installed until next weekend, following negotiations held on Tuesday night with the lessors of the attractions.

David Rocha Lemus, General Coordinator of Parque Central, explained that it was difficult to finish on Thursday, so the operation of the attractions was extended until Sunday, July 28.

This extension will allow those who have not been able to attend during the week due to work commitments or other reasons to enjoy the attractions with their families over the next few days.

Among the attractions available are the giant Ferris wheel, the dancing bulls, the pirate ship, the roller coaster and children’s games. The cable car will be the only attraction absent due to prior commitments.

Approximately 20,000 people are expected to attend during this last week, which is why Rocha Lemus reiterated the invitation for everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the mechanical games before they close.