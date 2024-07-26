Voters for both candidates participated in events in Caracas; the election will be held on Sunday (28.Jul)

Supporters of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) and Edmundo González (Democratic Unity Roundtable, center-left) took to the streets of Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, this Thursday (25.Jul.2024).

On the last day of campaigning before Sunday’s elections (July 28), the current president mobilized his base on Avenida Bolívar, in the center, while his opponent stayed on the other side of the city.

Opposition leader María Corino Machado published in her profile on X (ex-Twitter) videos on top of a car surrounded by supporters, next to González.

What a night, Caracas!!

Today, we close an admirable campaign that will take us to victory this Sunday with @EdmundoGU. Everyone dedicates it to him #28Jul Venezuela, from early on and afterwards in vigil… until the end! To vote, count, care, demand and CELEBRATE. pic.twitter.com/PapW8eHG2b — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) July 26, 2024

Machado was barred by the Venezuelan courts from holding public office for the next 15 years, which made her candidacy unfeasible. Edmundo González Urrutia is running in her place for the opposition coalition to the government, the MUD (Mesa de la Unidad Democrática).

Here are some of the videos published:

We have been waiting for this moment for more than 25 years. There are no words to describe these images of Caracas. The Venezuelan town is more united than ever. There is nothing stronger than freedom. It’s impossible not to get emotional when you see this. pic.twitter.com/a0utccXIz9 — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) July 25, 2024

GOVERNMENTISTS

Other videos from the scene circulated on social media about the Chavistas’ mobilization. Maduro spoke to supporters from a stage playing campaign songs.

🇻🇪 The campaign closing ceremony mobilized thousands of people in Caracas, coming from various parts of the city and even from other regions of the country. Maduro emerged to speak to the crowd around 7pm (8pm Brasília time) and gave a speech focused on recognition… pic.twitter.com/NG8idlJ5wr — Ana Paula Almeida (@AnaPaullalm) July 26, 2024

CARACAS. AT ALL TIMES AT 5:30 pm the soledad is accompanying MADURO at its concentration on Av. Bolívar. The people who traveled on buses from the interior of the country went shopping with the 20 dollars they paid!!! pic.twitter.com/W0ZsSXKPY5 — Liliana Franco (@lilianaf523) July 25, 2024

In recent weeks, the Venezuelan has said that the country could end up in a “blood bath” It is “civil war” if he lost the elections. The statement was made during a campaign rally held in the Parish of La Vega, in Caracas.