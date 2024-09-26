President says meeting with oil company does not contradict green agenda and criticizes Netanyahu; arrives in Brasilia in the early hours of Thursday

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) ended his 4-day trip to New York. This Wednesday (25.Sep.2024), the Chief Executive had bilateral meetings, spoke at the opening of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting and spoke to journalists.

In his speech, he said he is considering presenting a proposal to convene a review conference of the Charter of UN (United Nations), as a preliminary step towards a broader reform of the organization.

After his speech, Lula spoke briefly with the president of Palestine. The PT member posted a photo on his Instagram profile with Mahmoud Abbas and asked for a “immediate ceasefire” in the armed conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Regarding the conflict, Lula hinted to journalists that the number of deaths in the country caused by the Hamas attack in October 2023 provoked a disproportionate reaction from Israel in the Gaza Strip. He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said he was sure that the majority of the country’s population is against the “genocide” in Gaza. He also asked other countries to help contain the prime minister’s actions.

The president also held two bilateral meetings: one with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and another with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo.

This Thursday (26th September), the Brazilian Chief Executive arrives in Brasília in the early hours of the morning.

The reporter of the Poder360 Mariana Haubert provides complete coverage of Lula’s participation in the UN Assembly, live from New York.

MEETING WITH SHELL

President Lula told journalists that he sees no contradiction in having met with the global CEO of ShellWael Sawan, on Monday (23.Sep), in New York (USA). The meeting would have caused discomfort in the government because it was understood internally as contrary to the “green agenda” that the PT member intended to take to the UN.

He said that the company has been operating in Brazil for 100 years and is a partner of Petrobras in 60% of the auctioned stations. He also stated that it will only go to the Equatorial Margin when the government authorizes it. Petrobras researching the location.

The meeting with Shell representatives was not among the official commitments and was not included, even after the Ministry of Finance confirmed the meeting. According to the Poder360government members tried to obtain information about the meeting, but the subject discussed is being kept confidential by those who participated in the meeting.

