With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar just around the corner, the South American Qualifiers are about to end. Tomorrow the last date is disputed and who will travel and who will watch it on television will be defined.
Next, all the information of the 5 remaining duels of the CONMEBOL classification:
Ecuador (3rd) and Argentina (2nd) are already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but even so, a real match is expected in Guayaquil. Nobody wants to lose points, much less fall.
Day: Tuesday, March 29
Hour: 8:30 p.m.
Stadium: Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium
Referee: Raphael Claus
With no chance of qualifying for the World Cup, Paraguay seek to embitter the possibility of direct entry to Qatar 2022 to the Selection of Peru by Ricardo Gareca. In case of obtaining an adverse result, they will also have the possibility of repechage.
Day: Tuesday, March 29
Hour: 8:30 p.m.
Stadium: National Stadium of Lima
Referee: Fernando Rapalini
After falling 3-0 against the Argentine National Team, Venezuela will seek to close the Qualifiers well to get out of the bottom of the table. For its part, Colombia You need victory if you want to enter the playoffs or dream of qualifying directly for the World Cup. Duel of the needy.
Day: Tuesday, March 29
Hour: 8:30 p.m.
Stadium: Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla
RefereeWilton Sampaio
With Uruguay already classified, Chile will seek to obtain the three points to dream of the playoffs and the remote possibility of entering the 2022 Qatar World Cup through the window. “Sleep, dad has to take Albirroja to the Cup”King Arthur would say. Will it happen?
Day: Tuesday, March 29
Hour: 8:30 p.m.
Stadium: San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium
Referee: Patricio Loustau
One of the duels with the least at stake will be this: Brazil and Bolivia, both countries already have their sentence for Qatar 2022. The Bolivians will not travel and the greenyellow was first in the table. Are you going to look at it?
Day: Tuesday, March 29
Hour: 8:30 p.m.
Stadium: Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz
Referee: Eber Aquino
