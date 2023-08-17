Millonaries FC will receive next Monday August 21 at Once Caldas at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium corresponding to matchday 6 of the Clausura tournament of the First Category A of Colombian soccer.
The defending champion is not having his best start to the tournament by adding a win, two draws and two losses and placing in fourteenth position.
while for his part, Once Caldas He is sixth in the standings with two wins, one draw and two losses.
Millonaries FC: DVVV D.
Once Caldas: VDVD E.
Millionaires FC: 3
Ties: 0
Once Caldas: 2
Once Caldas 1-0 Millionaires
11/9/22 Category First A
Once Caldas 2-1 Millionaires
18/3/22 Category First A
Millionaires 1-0 Once Caldas
8/1/21 First A Category
Once Caldas 0-2 Millionaires
1/2/21 Category First A
Millionaires 4-3 Once Caldas
Millonaries FC It is one of the most successful teams in Colombian soccer, it has 16 trophies in the First A category championship: 1949, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1959, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1972, 1978, 1987, 1988, 2012-II , 2017-II, 2023-I.
For your part. Once Caldas has four Colombian First Division championships: 1950, 2003-I, 2009-I, 2010-II.
Leonardo Castro
In the first five days of Colombian soccer Millonaries FC They have suffered a lot with their offense, since they have only been able to score in the rival goal once, a rather poor quota considering that they are the current monarchs of the league.
The 31-year-old forward, Leonardo Castro He was the author of the only goal.
Dario Moreno
The historic Colombian striker is the top scorer in the Once Caldas in this contest with four annotations in five dates. He has scored in three different games.
