Cruz Azul and Atlas will meet in the playoffs for a ticket to the league. This looks to be the most even and intense duel of the playoffs if its performance in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX is taken into account. La Máquina and Los Zorros finished as eighth and ninth in the general table, respectively.
This duel will take place next Saturday, May 6, in the vicinity of the Azteca Stadium. Throughout history both squads have starred in some important duels. Here we tell you what the trends have been when Cruz Azul and Atlas face each other.
Blue Cross: 3 wins.
Atlas: 1 win.
draws: 1.
Blue Cross: eighth place.
Atlas: ninth place.
Cruz Azul and Atlas met on February 22 in a match corresponding to day 7 of the Clausura 2023. The cement workers beat the Zorros by the slightest difference at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula with a goal by Augusto Lotti at minute 77.
Result: Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas.
Uriel Antuna
‘El Brujo’ has been the figure of Cruz Azul this season. Despite not being a nominal striker, the Máquina Celeste winger is the club’s top scorer this semester. Antuna has six goals and an assist in the Clausura 2023.
Julian Quinones
The Colombian striker will be a real threat to the cement defense. Quiñones was nothing short of lifting the scoring title: the 26-year-old striker added 12 goals and an assist in the Clausura 2023.
Cruz Azul 4-0 Atlas (Closing 2009)
Cruz Azul 0-4 Atlas (Summer 1999)
Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas (Closing 2023)
Atlas 3-2 Cruz Azul (Opening 2022)
