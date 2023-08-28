On matchday 7 of the 2023 Opening Tournament, one more edition of the Classic Young between Cruz Azul and America.
Undoubtedly, the most attractive game of the seventh date of the competition, which promises emotions and wholesale goals, in a match for hegemony.
It was on April 15 of this year when the most recent match in the Young Classic was played, giving América the winner by a score of 3-1. The goals were from Henry Martin and a double from Zendejas, while Antuna discounted for the Machine.
Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross)
The national team Uriel Antuna He is the Cruz Azul player of the match that appears in the one-on-one. In order for the Machine to get out of the hole it is in, they will have to use the ‘Wizard’, who knows perfectly how to play this type of game.
Alejandro Zendejas (America)
On behalf of the Águilas del América, facing Antuna is Alexander Zendejas. The American has skills similar to those of the Mexican ‘sprinter’, so he will be a good face to face.
