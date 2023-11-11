Next Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, Millionaires and National Athletic They will face each other in the duel corresponding to day one of group B, also made up of América de Cali and Medellín.
Historically, the duels between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional favor the ‘Ambassadors’, who have defeated the ‘Verdolaga’ one hundred and eight times, losing eighty-three times and drawing ninety-five.
However, there is a statistic that favors Atlético Nacional. And in the last twenty years, the Purslanes have been victorious twenty-one times against Millonarios; for ten defeats in the same period of time.
Eduardo Sacheri once commented, words more words less, that football is like life itself, with the difference that in the game there is always the possibility of revenge. What happens between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional is a clear example of this.
And according to the calendar, both squads will face each other on three different occasions… in a period of less than thirty days! So the winner (if there is one) will have to take very good care of his victory, since the chance of things turning around will be just around the corner.
The last time they faced each other was on August 27, 2023, and the game was won by the Millonarios 1-0, with a goal from Daniel Cataño just five minutes into the match. On the part of the Verdolagas, Juan Felipe Aguirre was sent off in the first half added.
Will history repeat itself?
Or will Atlético Nacional continue with the paternity shown in the last twenty years?
