Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Press Split

By air, in water and with the help of sniffer dogs – nothing brought the hoped-for clues to Vanessa Huber. Since the end of 2022, there has been no trace. The police are asking for help.

Unterhaching – Heads together, broad smiles, eyes shining. These are the last photos from Vanessa Huber’s life so far. They were taken on an outing with her husband in the Perlacher Forest. But what seems like a perfect world is in fact part of a confusing corset of marital disputes, disappearances and a death.

The Unterhaching resident has been missing for more than a year and a half. All leads have come to nothing. And with the presumed death of her husband, the last real clue has also been lost. Now the police are once again turning to the public for help.

Argument, reconciliation, argument, missing – the turbulent days of Vanessa Huber before her disappearance

The investigators hope that the published couple selfies will provide further clues, especially from people close to the missing person. They were among the last signs of life from the Berlin native. Only a surveillance camera in a Norma branch caught her later. Probably immediately before she disappeared.

The police in Munich are asking for help: Who can provide information about Vanessa Huber’s whereabouts? The then 39-year-old has been missing since November 7, 2022, and was last seen two days earlier. (Collage) © Munich Police Headquarters

According to the Munich Police Headquarters, they date from the same day (November 5, 2022) on which the then 39-year-old is said to have left her husband in their shared apartment. According to the information, the couple had argued, as they had in the days before. The reason is unknown. But in the past, financial worries and an unfulfilled desire to have children are said to have caused tension between the two. Even to the extent that a temporary separation is said to have occurred at the end of October.

The reconciliation took place in early November, and the couple photos mentioned at the beginning captured the newfound harmony. Probably a fallacy. After the argument on November 5, 2022, Vanessa Huber fled without her cell phone, wallet, or car, as her husband told the police. However, he did not report her missing until two days later.

Husband’s unusual behavior – then he is also considered dead

Several intensive searches followed, and the husband also came under suspicion. There has been no breakthrough in the case – until today. “We have currently worked through all leads and clues,” said the head of the Munich homicide squad, Stephan Beer, in a press conference on Monday (July 15) about the case.

Wanted: Location: Unterhaching, Bavaria

Surname: Huber

Birth name: Kitowski

First name: Vanessa

Date of birth: 22.10.1983

Place of birth: Berlin

Gender Female

Height: 175cm

Appearance: slim figure, straight, long, blonde hair Source: BKAMunich Police Headquarters

The husband was also considered a suspect because he had shown “conspicuous cleaning behavior” on the day of the alleged disappearance. A neighbor had seen him cleaning the inside of his car, Beer explained. He also sprayed both of the couple’s mattresses with a high-pressure cleaner. Allegedly because he had vomited several times. According to Beer, the 40-year-old consumed legal substances.

The investigation is made more difficult by the fact that the husband is now presumed dead. In March of this year, the body of the 40-year-old was reportedly found in the shared apartment. There was no official confirmation from the police at the time. The police in Bremen are looking for a 22-year-old.

All measures have so far been unsuccessful: Who has information about Vanessa Huber?

In September 2023, around 120 emergency personnel combed the area around the Perlacher Forest intensively in search of Vanessa Huber. Cadaver dogs were also deployed. Without success. Based on a tip on the husband’s laptop, divers examined a pond near Taufkirchen, not far from the home in Unterhaching.

Drones had already flown over the possible areas. A search with a mounted squadron also yielded no results. The public manhunt in the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY ungelöst” was unsuccessful. What happened to Vanessa Huber?

The police are asking for your help, the following questions are of particular importance: Have you seen Vanessa Huber after November 5, 2022, 4:40 p.m.? Was she accompanied?

Did the couple attract attention anywhere else after shopping?

Can you provide any information about Vanessa Huber’s whereabouts? Source: BKA, Munich Police Headquarters

The police continue to believe that this was a violent crime, as the Southgerman newspaper reported. The investigations are now being expanded, the photos are being published and the case will be discussed again in the ZDF broadcast (Wednesday, July 17, 8:15 p.m.). Missing person case on the Baltic Sea is causing a stir. A holidaymaker suddenly disappeared.