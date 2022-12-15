Last Christmas: plot, cast, soundtrack and streaming of the film

Plot

Katarina ‘Kate’ works as an elf in a Christmas shop in central London which is open all year round. She is homeless after being kicked out by her roommate. While she is at work she notices a man outside whom she stares up. She talks to him, learning that his name is Tom. After an unsuccessful singing audition, Kate re-encounters Tom who suggests they take her for a walk, all the while charming her with her bizarre observations about London. The following morning, she discovers despite herself that due to her usual carelessness, she has not closed the shop which is robbed during the night. Her boss, whom she refers to as “Santa,” expresses disappointment in Kate, and in a very direct speech from her he lets her realize how much she’s changed from the charismatic and friendly person she once was. Once again evicted, Kate is forced to return to the home of her parents, both Yugoslav immigrants. Her mother, Petra, suffers from severe depression and her father, a former solicitor, works as a taxi driver as he cannot afford to retrain to practice in the UK. Kate hates her mother, while her sister, Marta, is a successful lawyer.

Kate starts spending more time with Tom, who rides his bike and volunteers at a homeless shelter, the boy tells her to keep his phone in a closet and often disappears for days, Kate starts helping out at the shelter in hopes of meeting him, but discovers that the staff have never met him. While celebrating Marta’s promotion, Kate inadvertently reveals that her sister is having an affair with a woman. She meets Tom again, who takes her to her apartment. Kate reveals that a year ago she was seriously ill and had a heart transplant. Kate says she feels half dead and wonders if she has the talent to make it as a singer. After spending the night with Tom, she begins to take small steps to improve her life, taking care of her body, arranging for “Santa” a meeting with a Danish man who loves Christmas as much as she does, apologizing to Marta and her girl and singing Christmas carols to raise money for shelter. After a few days she runs into Tom again, but when he rejects the idea of ​​a relationship, she walks away from her believing he doesn’t really love her.

Last Christmas: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Last Christmas, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Emilia Clarke as Katarina “Kate” Andrich

Henry GoldingTom Webster

Emma ThompsonPetra Andrich

Michelle Yeoh as Huang Qing Shin / Santa

Lydia LeonardMarta Andrich

Boris Isakovic as Ivan Andrich

Rebecca Root: Dr. Addis

Patti LuPone: Joyce

Soundtrack

What is the soundtrack of the film Last Christmas? The author is Theodore Shapiro. An official album was also released containing 14 hits by George Michael and Wham! plus the unreleased song This Is How (We Want You to Get High) recorded in 2015. Tracks below:

Last Christmas

Too Funky

Fantasy

Praying for Time

Faith

Waiting for That Day

Heal the Pain

One More Try

Fast love

Everything She Wants

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Move On

Freedom! 90’s

Praying for Time (MTV Unplugged)

This Is How (We Want You to Get High)

Streaming and TV

