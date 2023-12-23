FAlmost 40 years after its release, the song “Last Christmas” by Wham! reached the top of the British Christmas charts for the first time. The pop song by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley was released in December 1984 – but only made it to second place that week at Christmas. First place went to Band Aid's “Do They Know It's Christmas?”

Now “Last Christmas” belatedly took the top spot, as the Official Charts Company announced on Friday evening. In the video, George Michael (1963-2016) once trudged through a snowy mountain landscape and decorated the Christmas tree.

The fact that it didn't work out after the single was released was a big disappointment, said Ridgeley in a video message. He thinks George would be overjoyed after all these years. George Michael died unexpectedly on Christmas seven years ago. He was 53 years old.

The song has topped the British charts before, but not right at Christmas. Now it beat Sam Ryder's “You're Christmas To Me” and “All I Want For Christas Is You” by Mariah Carey. The Pogues' “Fairytale of New York” came in at number six following the death of singer Shane MacGowan. Number one in the album charts went to “Hackney Diamonds” by the Rolling Stones.