During a closed extraordinary meeting of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR in June 1991, the deputies, having learned from the heads of the Ministry of Defense, the KGB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs about the critical situation in the country, offered to use the last chance to save the Soviet Union by declaring a state of emergency. Viktor Alksnis, the leader of the largest association of the Congress of People’s Deputies of the USSR, the Soyuz group, told Lente.ru about this.

“The deputies proposed to immediately introduce a state of emergency throughout the country, to dissolve all anti-Soviet, separatist and nationalist organizations. This was the opinion of the overwhelming majority of the deputies of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. I was in the hall then and was glad, I spoke in support of these urgent measures, ”he said.

However, the issue of declaring a state of emergency was never put to a vote, since the Kremlin was against it. According to Alksnis, the chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR Anatoly Lukyanov “persuaded the deputies to first consult with Mikhail Sergeevich”

“Then all the ministers were summoned to Gorbachev, who began to convince them that they were wrong, that everything was not so bad. As a result, a couple of days later, a new meeting of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR was held, at which already these ministers urged the deputies not to rush to declare a state of emergency. And two months later there was a GKChP “, – stated the interlocutor of” Lenta.ru “.

On August 18-21, 1991, events took place in the country, which were called the “August putsch”. Officials and state authorities regarded them as a conspiracy, a coup d’etat and an unconstitutional seizure of power. The GKChP that emerged in those days was opposed by the leadership of the RSFSR: President Boris Yeltsin and Vice President Alexander Rutskoi. At their call, thousands of people gathered outside the White House.

In December 1991, the leaders of the RSFSR, the Ukrainian and Byelorussian SSR concluded the Belovezhskaya agreements, after the ratification of which the Soviet Union ceased to exist.