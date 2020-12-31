Updated:
Last chance on the last day of 2020 – only until midnight on New Year’s Eve can someone report and collect the million dollar profit.
- A Lotto lucky guy hit the jackpot in spring 2017.
- The was picked up 11.3 million sum but never.
- Now it threatens Profit to forfeit provided up December 31, 2020, midnight nobody reports.
Stuttgart – Three years to think about whether you can get through 11.3 million euros really want to change his life should be enough. A lucky guy from Baden-Württemberg has apparently decided against it or simply didn’t get that he or she won. The claim to the prize can still be registered until December 31st, midnight – after that the amount will be forfeited, as a spokesman for the State Toto-Lotto GmbH announced in Stuttgart.
Since the lottery drawing April 2017 The millions are waiting for the unknown winner. Despite regular calls, no one has answered so far. Such a high sum has not yet been forgotten in Baden-Württemberg, said the spokesman. “If the winner does not respond by the end of the year, they will flow 11.3 million euros completely in one pot for special raffles – so nationwide lottery players benefit in the form of additional prizes such as cash prizes or cars. “
The lottery player wanted took part in the draws on Wednesday 29 March and Saturday 1 April 2017. At the beginning of April he had six correct numbers in game 6 out of 49 *: 5 – 6 – 7 – 18 – 22 – 36, are the winning numbers that are still valid. The ticket was purchased anonymously in a lottery office in Reutlingen submitted. The profit is completely tax-free. To do this, the winner must present a valid ticket. A look at the gambling statistics shows which lottery numbers have won the most so far *.
Million profit goes after @CityReutlingen. Tipper won on Saturday in # LOTTO6aus49 11.3 million euros. Information about the prize: https://t.co/OIYAhISScw
– Lotto BW (@lottobw) April 3, 2017
Lottery winnings are statute-barred three years at the end of the calendar year in which the game was played. The spokesman went on to say: “Large prizes that have not been picked up are rare in the Southwest.”
Video: 90 million euro jackpot cracked: winner does not answer
A lottery player from Upper Bavaria was also lucky. The 80-year-old cracked the jackpot on December 23, 2020 *. He almost won just before Christmas four million euros. You can find the lottery numbers from December 30, 2020 here. (lb with dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network
