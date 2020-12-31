Last chance on the last day of 2020 – only until midnight on New Year’s Eve can someone report and collect the million dollar profit.

A Lotto lucky guy hit the jackpot in spring 2017.

hit the jackpot in spring 2017. The was picked up 11.3 million sum but never.

but never. Now it threatens Profit to forfeit provided up December 31, 2020, midnight nobody reports.

Stuttgart – Three years to think about whether you can get through 11.3 million euros really want to change his life should be enough. A lucky guy from Baden-Württemberg has apparently decided against it or simply didn’t get that he or she won. The claim to the prize can still be registered until December 31st, midnight – after that the amount will be forfeited, as a spokesman for the State Toto-Lotto GmbH announced in Stuttgart.

Since the lottery drawing April 2017 The millions are waiting for the unknown winner. Despite regular calls, no one has answered so far. Such a high sum has not yet been forgotten in Baden-Württemberg, said the spokesman. “If the winner does not respond by the end of the year, they will flow 11.3 million euros completely in one pot for special raffles – so nationwide lottery players benefit in the form of additional prizes such as cash prizes or cars. “

The lottery player wanted took part in the draws on Wednesday 29 March and Saturday 1 April 2017. At the beginning of April he had six correct numbers in game 6 out of 49 *: 5 – 6 – 7 – 18 – 22 – 36, are the winning numbers that are still valid. The ticket was purchased anonymously in a lottery office in Reutlingen submitted. The profit is completely tax-free. To do this, the winner must present a valid ticket. A look at the gambling statistics shows which lottery numbers have won the most so far *.

Million profit goes after @CityReutlingen. Tipper won on Saturday in # LOTTO6aus49 11.3 million euros. Information about the prize: https://t.co/OIYAhISScw – Lotto BW (@lottobw) April 3, 2017

Lottery winnings are statute-barred three years at the end of the calendar year in which the game was played. The spokesman went on to say: “Large prizes that have not been picked up are rare in the Southwest.”

Video: 90 million euro jackpot cracked: winner does not answer

A lottery player from Upper Bavaria was also lucky. The 80-year-old cracked the jackpot on December 23, 2020 *. He almost won just before Christmas four million euros. You can find the lottery numbers from December 30, 2020 here. (lb with dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network